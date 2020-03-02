Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Bested by Kings

Fleury surrendered four goals on 17 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Kings on Sunday.

In a matchup between the best and worst teams in the Pacific Division, Fleury would have been favored by most to win, but that didn't play out Sunday. His five-game winning streak snapped in an ugly manner. The 35-year-old goalie dropped to 26-15-5 with a 2.76 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 47 outings. With Robin Lehner on the team as a 1B option, Fleury will need to remain sharp to retain his usual heavy load of playing time.