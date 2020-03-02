Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Bested by Kings
Fleury surrendered four goals on 17 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Kings on Sunday.
In a matchup between the best and worst teams in the Pacific Division, Fleury would have been favored by most to win, but that didn't play out Sunday. His five-game winning streak snapped in an ugly manner. The 35-year-old goalie dropped to 26-15-5 with a 2.76 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 47 outings. With Robin Lehner on the team as a 1B option, Fleury will need to remain sharp to retain his usual heavy load of playing time.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Set for home start Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Perfect against divisional foe•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Defeats Panthers•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Leads team out for warmups•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Ends Lightning's winning streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.