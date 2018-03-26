Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Between pipes against Avalanche
Fleury will tend the twine versus Colorado on Monday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury has allowed just one goal in his previous three outings, yet was still saddled with an overtime loss thanks to a lack of offense. The Flower is currently sporting a career best in both GAA (2.15) and save percentage (.930) and needs just three more victories to reach the 30-win mark for the ninth time in his career. It could be a lighter workload for the veteran netminder Monday, as the Avs are averaging a mere 29.5 shots -- second fewest in the league.
