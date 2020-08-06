Fleury will tend the twine for Thursday's round-robin clash with St. Louis, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury watched from the bench for the first game of the Golden Knights' postseason, as Robin Lehner got the starting nod. Fantasy players will want to closely monitor who takes the third game versus the Avs on Saturday, as that could be a good indication of who will be between the pipes in the next round.