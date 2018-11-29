Fleury will be the road starter against the Canucks on Thursday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury is on a roll, having reeled off five straight wins with a 1.58 GAA and .942 save percentage over that span. It's not merely a coincidence that Flower started rounding into form once Nate Schmidt returned from his 20-game suspension, as the allied defenseman is a solid two-way player whose deft passing skills help Vegas in transition. Fleury will look to stay hot against a Canucks team that only has one win in its last 10 games.