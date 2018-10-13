Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Between pipes for matinee
Fleury will start in goal Saturday afternoon against the Flyers in Philadelphia, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Fleury is off to an inauspicious start to the season. He's 1-3-0 with a 3.94 GAA and .846 save percentage. Shea Theodore -- one of Vegas' top defensemen -- currently owns a minus-5 rating through five pointless outings, so it will be up to guys like him to step up and start supporting Flower. So far, Philadelphia ranks no worse than 15th in any of the key offensive team metrics, so this will be no cake walk for the veteran goaltender.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Beaten four times in loss to Caps•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Washington•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Lit up by Sabres•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets back to winning ways•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Penciled in against Minnesota•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...