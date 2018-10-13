Fleury will start in goal Saturday afternoon against the Flyers in Philadelphia, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Fleury is off to an inauspicious start to the season. He's 1-3-0 with a 3.94 GAA and .846 save percentage. Shea Theodore -- one of Vegas' top defensemen -- currently owns a minus-5 rating through five pointless outings, so it will be up to guys like him to step up and start supporting Flower. So far, Philadelphia ranks no worse than 15th in any of the key offensive team metrics, so this will be no cake walk for the veteran goaltender.