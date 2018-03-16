Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Between pipes Friday
Fleury will patrol the blue paint for Friday's clash with Minnesota, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Prior to Fleury's disappointing outing versus New Jersey on Wednesday, he had been riding a three-game winning streak. The Flower will look to get back on track when the Wild come to Sin City. James Neal (hand) returning to the lineup will no doubt bolster the offensive support the netminder can expect from his teammates.
