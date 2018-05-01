Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Between pipes Monday
Fleury will be the road starter Monday against San Jose for Game 3.
After posting spectacular outings each of the first five playoff games -- Fleury allowed just three goals on 163 shots combined -- the run had to end eventually, and although Fleury was solid for Game 2 just allowing four goals on 47 shots, it just wasn't enough to bring home the victory as Vegas fell in double overtime. Nonetheless, you can make the case Fleury has been the best goaltender in the NHL playoffs thus far as he's had the most shutouts (3), the best save percentage (.967) and GAA (1.00) of any goaltender with a starting nod. However, San Jose did win both of its playoffs games at "The Shark Tank", but Fleury appears up to the task.
