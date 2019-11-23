Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Between pipes Saturday

Fleury will tend the twine at home against the Oilers on Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Fleury is coming off a 27-save OT loss to the Sharks. Despite his last result, Fleury has been a very solid option in goal for fantasy purposes this season, posting an 11-5-2 record in 19 appearances. Edmonton comes into Saturday's game averaging 3.17 goals per game, 13th in the NHL.