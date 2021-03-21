Fleury will guard the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury enters Sunday's game with a four-game win streak in which he has recorded a .913 save percentage and a 2.48 GAA. He's been one of the league's top goaltenders all season, so he can be confidently started in fantasy against the Kings, who rank 18th in the league with 2.90 goals per game.