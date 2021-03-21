Fleury will guard the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury enters Sunday's game with a four-game win streak in which he has recorded a .913 save percentage and a 2.48 GAA. He's been one of the league's top goaltenders all season, so he can be confidently started in fantasy against the Kings, who rank 18th in the league with 2.90 goals per game.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Win streak at four games•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal against San Jose•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Notches third straight win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Expected to start Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Sweeps two-game set in St. Louis•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting for second straight night•