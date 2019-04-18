Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Between pipes Thursday
Fleury will defend the cage versus the Sharks in Thursday's Game 5 road tilt, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury stepped up his game in a big way in Game 4, as he made all 28 saves to earn his 15th career postseason shutout. The Flower is coming off his eighth season in which he reached the 35-win threshold and is hoping to track down a fourth Stanley Cup championship.
