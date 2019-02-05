Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Between pipes Tuesday
Fleury will tend the twine for Tuesday's road tilt versus Tampa Bay, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury may be stuck in a three-game losing streak, but has actually put up okay numbers during that stretch, as he is sporting a .903 save percentage in his last three games. If the veteran netminder can get some offensive support, he should be able to get back on track in his pursuit of breaking the 30-win mark for the first time since 2015-16 when he was with Pittsburgh.
