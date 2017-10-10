Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Between pipes Tuesday

Fleury will get the starting nod for Tuesday's home opener against the Coyotes.

Fleury clearly is enjoying being a No. 1 netminder again as he has been victorious in his first two contests of the year along with a 0.98 GAA and .973 save percentage. Arizona has potted five goals in its opening pair of games, but could struggle to get one past the Flower -- who is making his home debut for his new club.