Fleury posted a 34-save shutout in Monday's 3-0 win over the Avalanche.

The first period was tightly played, but the Golden Knights' offense took over in the second. Fleury made their production stand for a win. It's his second shutout in four games against the Avalanche, and his third donut of the year. The 36-year-old improved to 8-3-0 with a 1.55 GAA and a .942 save percentage through 11 games. Fleury will look to stay strong Thursday versus the Sharks, unless Robin Lehner (upper body) is able to return.