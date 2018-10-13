Fleury stopped all 26 shots he faced in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Flyers.

It was a typically sluggish afternoon affair on both sides, but Fleury still made some big saves, including a sprawling stop on Claude Giroux in the second period that left the Philly star shaking his head. The 33-year-old netminder had given up eight goals in his prior two starts and has a lackluster .880 save percentage on the young season despite the shutout, but Saturday's performance could be a sign Fleury's returning to form.