Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Blanks Preds in Nashville
Fleury made 19 saves in a 3-0 victory over Nashville on Saturday.
Fleury was winless in his final two starts prior to the All-Star break but was sharp in his first game back. He didn't see a ton of pucks but did enough to earn his third shutout of the season and first since Nov. 17. Fleury improved to 20-12-4 with a 2.78 GAA and .908 save percentage.
