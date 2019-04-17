Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Blanks Sharks in Game 4

Fleury stopped all 28 shots sent his way in a 5-0 win over the Sharks on Tuesday in Game 4.

The first three games of the series were high-scoring battles, but the Golden Knights absolutely smothered a Sharks team missing center Joe Thornton to suspension Tuesday. Fleury's shutout is the 15th of his career in the playoffs, and his ninth of this campaign when including the regular season. It's almost certain Fleury will tend the twine again in Thursday's Game 5.