Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Blows third-period lead against Red Wings

Fleury allowed six goals on 27 shots in a 6-3 loss against the Red Wings on Friday.

Vegas led 3-2 heading into the third period, but Detroit exploded against Fleury in the final stanza, scoring four unanswered goals. Fleury stopped 13 of 15 shots through the first two periods but then couldn't stop much of anything in the final 20 minutes. Still, it's been a great start for Fleury, who won his first three starts prior to Friday, in Vegas. He is 3-1-0 with a .925 save percentage and 2.48 GAA, looking every bit the part of a No. 1 goaltender and elite fantasy option.