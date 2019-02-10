Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Blows third-period lead
Fleury allowed four goals on 33 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
Vegas held a one-goal lead in the third period, but Fleury yielded two goals in the final six minutes, including one on the power play, to drop this one in regulation. It was a disappointing end to the night, but Fleury still leads the league with 29 wins and six shutouts. He also possesses a 2.51 GAA and .911 save percentage this season.
