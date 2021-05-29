Fleury stopped 19 of 21 shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Wild in Game 7.
Fleury had lost the previous two games, but he rewarded head coach Pete DeBoer's faith in him with a win in Game 7. The 36-year-old goalie ended the first round with 12 goals allowed on 174 shots for a .931 save percentage. The Golden Knights are set to start their second-round series versus the Avalanche on Sunday, which will likely be another start for Fleury.
