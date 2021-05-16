Fleury stopped 29 of 30 shots in a 1-0 overtime loss to Minnesota in Game 1 on Sunday.

Fleury and Minnesota's Cam Talbot went save-for-save throughout regulation before Joel Eriksson Ek's chance in the slot went off Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez for the decisive goal 3:20 into extra time. Fleury didn't face the volume (42 saves) that Talbot saw, but he turned away numerous Grade A scoring opportunities, including a sprawling stop on rookie sensation Kirill Kaprizov early in the third period and a partial breakaway save on Ryan Hartman with less than two minutes left in regulation. Fleury hasn't allowed more than two goals in a start since April 7, a string of 10 straight games, and will try to help Vegas even the series Tuesday in a Game 2.