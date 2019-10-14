Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Busy in win
Fleury turned aside 36 of 38 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Kings.
If Fleury was tired from playing in back-to-back games, it didn't show, as he turned in another strong performance. The wins keep piling up for the 34-year-old, who has a 4-1-0 record in six appearances this season. Fleury should see virtually all of the starts while Malcolm Subban is out with a lower-body injury, so expect to see Flower tending the twine at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday versus the Predators.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting again Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stifles Flames for lopsided win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Allows two goals in relief•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Comes on in relief•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Suffers first loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.