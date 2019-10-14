Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Busy in win

Fleury turned aside 36 of 38 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

If Fleury was tired from playing in back-to-back games, it didn't show, as he turned in another strong performance. The wins keep piling up for the 34-year-old, who has a 4-1-0 record in six appearances this season. Fleury should see virtually all of the starts while Malcolm Subban is out with a lower-body injury, so expect to see Flower tending the twine at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday versus the Predators.