Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Called upon for Tuesday start
Fleury will be between the pipes for Tuesday's clash with Chicago, Sheng Peng of HockeyBuzz.com reports.
Like countless other Golden Knights, Fleury is enjoying a career-best season with the expansion franchise, going 16-6-2 with a 2.07 GAA and .932 save percentage through 24 contests. However, Fleury has been shaky in his last four starts, allowing at least three goals in each and posting a 3.52 GAA and .879 save percentage. Chicago, meanwhile, will be playing in their third game in four days when they take on Fleury and the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
