Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Can't hold lead against Devils

Fleury stopped 37 of 42 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

The Knights had a 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission and a 4-1 lead four minutes into the second period, but Fleury couldn't make it hold up against constant pressure from New Jersey. The veteran netminder at least salvaged a point in the standings for Vegas, something he's been doing plenty of lately -- Fleury is 11-3-1 over the last month.