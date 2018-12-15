Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Can't hold lead against Devils
Fleury stopped 37 of 42 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.
The Knights had a 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission and a 4-1 lead four minutes into the second period, but Fleury couldn't make it hold up against constant pressure from New Jersey. The veteran netminder at least salvaged a point in the standings for Vegas, something he's been doing plenty of lately -- Fleury is 11-3-1 over the last month.
More News
