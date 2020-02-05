Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Can't slow down Lightning
Fleury allowed three goals on 17 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay.
Fleury logged a game percentage of .824 while dropping his sixth loss in his last eight starts. He's allowed three-plus goals in eight of his 19 starts since the start of the New Year and is now 20-13-4 with a 2.79 GAA and .907 save percentage.
