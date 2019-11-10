Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Can't win them all
Fleury made 29 saves in a 5-2 loss to Washington on Saturday night. He allowed four goals.
You can't win them all. Fleury has been a strong fantasy play this season, but not even he can push back the waves of Caps that kept rising over him. Put it behind you -- Fleury already has.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Washington•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Dazzles in ninth win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Columbus•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Returns to practice•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Out Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Not expected to dress against Jets•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.