Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Can't win them all

Fleury made 29 saves in a 5-2 loss to Washington on Saturday night. He allowed four goals.

You can't win them all. Fleury has been a strong fantasy play this season, but not even he can push back the waves of Caps that kept rising over him. Put it behind you -- Fleury already has.

