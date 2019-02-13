Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Cedes four goals

Fleury gave up four goals on 25 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Coyotes on Tuesday.

The busiest goalie in the league didn't have his best stuff in the crease, which causes his record to fall to 29-17-4 with a 2.54 GAA and a .909 save percentage. Fleury has given up 11 goals in his last three starts, which may push coach Gerard Gallant to give Malcolm Subban his first start since he returned from an illness. The Golden Knights host the fourth-ranked offense of the Maple Leafs on Thursday.