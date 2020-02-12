Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Chased after 40 minutes
Fleury allowed four goals on 20 shots and was replaced by Malcolm Subban to start the third period in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Wild.
Fleury was at the mercy of a scorching Minnesota power play that went 3-for-5 on the night. He has just three wins in his last 11 starts (3-6-2) and has yielded nine goals in his last two. The loss dropped Fleury to 21-13-5 on the season with a 2.87 GAA and .904 save percentage. It doesn't get much easier for Fleury and the Golden Knights, who begin a five-game homestand Thursday that includes dates with St. Louis, the Islanders, Washington, Tampa Bay and Florida.
