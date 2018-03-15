Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Chased in second period of rout
Fleury saw just 11 shots and left with 17:29 remaining in the second period, conceding four times against the small shot total in an 8-3 loss to the Devils on Wednesday.
Fleury never came close to having a chance to earn career win No. 401 on this night, as New Jersey took control early and never looked back. Fleury had been playing well prior to this disaster, so it's probably best to write this night off and look forward toward Vegas and Fleury facing Minnesota.
