Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Chasing sixth straight victory in Game 2
Fleury is expected in goal against the Capitals for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, NBC Sports Washington reports.
Flower's designation as the starter shouldn't catch anyone by surprise, even though he allowed four goals on 28 shots to open the Cup finals. The ex-Penguin has crafted a five-game winning streak and now has a golden opportunity to decimate Washington's chances of lifting the Stanley Cup. Fleury's 2018 playoff record stands at a ridiculous 13-3 mark to complement a 1.81 GAA and .942 save percentage, and he's made a habit of trending in a more favorable direction after yielding as many goals as he did in Game 1.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Bailed out in Game 1•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Taking some time off•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Seen banged up in locker room•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal for Game 5•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Unfazed by Jets again•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...