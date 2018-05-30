Fleury is expected in goal against the Capitals for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, NBC Sports Washington reports.

Flower's designation as the starter shouldn't catch anyone by surprise, even though he allowed four goals on 28 shots to open the Cup finals. The ex-Penguin has crafted a five-game winning streak and now has a golden opportunity to decimate Washington's chances of lifting the Stanley Cup. Fleury's 2018 playoff record stands at a ridiculous 13-3 mark to complement a 1.81 GAA and .942 save percentage, and he's made a habit of trending in a more favorable direction after yielding as many goals as he did in Game 1.