Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Climbing all-time wins leader list
Fleury made 27 saves in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Blues on Saturday.
Fleury just keeps putting up wins -- he now has 456 career victories, just two behind King Henrik Lundqvist on the active leaders list. The Flower recently passed Curtis Joseph (455) into sixth on the all-time wins list. And given his continued excellence, Fleury should easily challenge the top three on that list. Roberto Luongo currently sits third with 489.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Not heading to All-Star Game•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Earns third straight win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal versus Flyers•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Solid in win over Ducks•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.