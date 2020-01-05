Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Climbing all-time wins leader list

Fleury made 27 saves in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Blues on Saturday.

Fleury just keeps putting up wins -- he now has 456 career victories, just two behind King Henrik Lundqvist on the active leaders list. The Flower recently passed Curtis Joseph (455) into sixth on the all-time wins list. And given his continued excellence, Fleury should easily challenge the top three on that list. Roberto Luongo currently sits third with 489.