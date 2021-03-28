Fleury made 22 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche on Saturday.
Fleury needs one win to tie Ed Belfour (484) for fourth in NHL history. The ice was a big lopsided -- the Golden Knights outshot the Avs in every period -- so the Flower needed to be sharp while waiting for the game to come back to his end. He's back in a platoon with Robin Lehner once again on the bench, so passing the Eagle will probably wait a week. Fleury just continues to pad his Hall-of-Fame resume.
