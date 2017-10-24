Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Close to practicing

Fleury's (concussion) recovery has remained on track and he should return to practice soon.

Head coach Gerard Gallant also noted that once Fleury is able to return to practice, it should take four or five days for him to get back in game shape. The 33-year-old has now been sidelined since Oct. 13 with a concussion, and with Fleury already ruled out for the next two games, a return at some point next week seems within reason.