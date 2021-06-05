Fleury stopped 18 of 20 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

The Golden Knights controlled play for much of the contest, but it looked like Mikko Rantanen's power-play goal could have stolen the win for the Avs. Instead, Jonathan Marchessault and Max Pacioretty scored 45 seconds apart late in the third period, and Fleury made it stand for the win. The 36-year-old goalie has struggled despite not facing more than 25 shots in any of his last five games. He's likely to start again in Sunday's Game 4 as the Golden Knights look to even the series at two games apiece.