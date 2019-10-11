Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Comes on in relief

Fleury replaced Malcolm Subban (undisclosed) for the second period of Thursday's game against Arizona.

It's unclear why Subban was forced to leave the game, but he was moving well in the first period, and isn't even on the bench to begin the second. Unfortunately for Fleury, he came on cold and already surrendered a goal on the first shot he faced to Conor Garland. Expect Fleury to finish the final two periods of the game out for the Golden Knights.