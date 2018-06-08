Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Comes up just short in Vegas' first season
Fleury's 29 saves weren't enough Thursday, as his team fell 4-3 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals to clinch a 4-1 series win and the championship for the Capitals.
Fleury was coming off consecutive Stanley Cup victories with the Penguins (albeit mostly as a backup) and guided Vegas to the Stanley Cup Finals in the franchise's first season, so he can hold his head high despite coming up short against the Capitals. He has certainly rebuilt his fantasy value after a poor final campaign in Pittsburgh, posting a 2.24 GAA and .927 save percentage in 46 regular-season games for the Golden Knights before mirroring that production exactly with a 2.24 GAA and .927 save percentage in 20 postseason contests.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Not blamed for Game 4 loss•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Lit up in Game 4•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Requires near perfection rest of way•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Remains confident heading into Game 3•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Takes defeat in Game 2•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...