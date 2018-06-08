Fleury's 29 saves weren't enough Thursday, as his team fell 4-3 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals to clinch a 4-1 series win and the championship for the Capitals.

Fleury was coming off consecutive Stanley Cup victories with the Penguins (albeit mostly as a backup) and guided Vegas to the Stanley Cup Finals in the franchise's first season, so he can hold his head high despite coming up short against the Capitals. He has certainly rebuilt his fantasy value after a poor final campaign in Pittsburgh, posting a 2.24 GAA and .927 save percentage in 46 regular-season games for the Golden Knights before mirroring that production exactly with a 2.24 GAA and .927 save percentage in 20 postseason contests.