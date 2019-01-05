Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Commanding crease Sunday
Fleury will start in goal Sunday against the visiting Devils, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Fleury -- who owns a 2.47 GAA and .912 save percentage -- will vie for his 25th win of the season, squaring off against a Devils team that has operated a goalie carousel by virtue of its tenders playing poorly and struggling to stay healthy. According to Stein, it will be Keith Kinkaid countering Flower in a game that is set to begin at 4:00 p.m. ET.
