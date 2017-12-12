Fleury will indeed start Tuesday night's contest against Carolina, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

After Fleury was the first goalie off the ice at Tuesday's morning skate, it was all but confirmed that he would return to the Golden Knights' starter's net after a 25-game absence. The veteran goalie will look to notch his first win in almost two months against a Hurricanes team that is currently riding a four-game losing skid.