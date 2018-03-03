Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Continues cold streak versus Senators
Fleury yielded five goals on 38 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Senators on Friday.
One bad period doomed the Golden Knights and Fleury on Friday, as the Senators scored three times in the second period to take a 4-2 lead. The Golden Knights rallied to tie the score in the third, but Fleury allowed the game-winner about halfway through the period. After an incredible start to the season, Fleury really cooled off in February, posting a .910 save percentage and 2.74 GAA during the month. That appears to be continuing in early March with this one, but the good news is he's still winning. Fleury is 8-4-1 since the start of February.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Taking on Ottawa•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stops 41 in overtime loss to Kings•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Set to square off with Los Angeles•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 30 saves in win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Set for Friday's home start•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Cruises to another win Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...