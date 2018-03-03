Fleury yielded five goals on 38 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Senators on Friday.

One bad period doomed the Golden Knights and Fleury on Friday, as the Senators scored three times in the second period to take a 4-2 lead. The Golden Knights rallied to tie the score in the third, but Fleury allowed the game-winner about halfway through the period. After an incredible start to the season, Fleury really cooled off in February, posting a .910 save percentage and 2.74 GAA during the month. That appears to be continuing in early March with this one, but the good news is he's still winning. Fleury is 8-4-1 since the start of February.