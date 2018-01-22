Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Continues incredible run
Fleury allowed one goal on 28 shots in a 5-1 victory over the Hurricanes on Sunday.
The veteran goaltender still hasn't played a whole lot of games, but he continues to dominate the ones in which he plays. Since returning from a concussion on Dec. 12, he is 8-2-2 with a .953 save percentage. Fleury allowed three goals last weekend to the Oilers, which many thought might bring an end to his incredible run, but since then, he's yielded just three goals in three games. Overall, Fleury is 11-3-2 with a .946 save percentage and 1.68 GAA. If this continues any further, Fleury could very well enter the Vezina conversation.
