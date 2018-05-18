Fleury may be tested more often in Game 4 on Friday if the Jets can execute their game plan, Shawn Roarke of NHL.com reports.

Through the first three games of the Western Conference finals, Fleury has faced 30.7 shots per game, but Winnipeg is hoping to increase his workload even more Friday. Unfortunately, the heavier volume may not affect the Flower, considering he is 4-1-1 this season when he saw 40-plus pucks in a game. Regardless, the Jets need to figure out a way to repeat their Game 1 performance against the netminder or it's going to be a quick exit for the last standing team from the Great White North.