Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Could join team for road trip
Fleury (lower body) could join the team for Sunday's trip to St. Louis ahead of Monday's game against the Blues, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
The proud father of a newborn baby boy, Fleury could be in line to return from both his personal leave and a lower-body issue to retake the cage Monday. In the meantime, Malcolm Subban will make his fourth consecutive start between the pipes Saturday against the Red Wings.
