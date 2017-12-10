Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Could return Tuesday
Fleury (concussion) is slated to return to the lineup for Tuesday's home game against Carolina, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
While he still needs to be activated from injured reserve prior to the contest, Fleury has been trending in the right direction for some time, and there's no reason to think he won't be able to go Tuesday. However, even if he is activated, there's no guarantee the veteran keeper will get the starting nod, especially considering Malcolm Subban's recent strong play. Expect more news to follow ahead of Tuesday's contest.
