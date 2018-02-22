Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Cruises to another win Wednesday
Fleury made 28 saves in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Flames.
Calgary kept it close early, and Matthew Tkachuk's power-play goal midway through the second period tied the score at 3-3, but Fleury locked things down after that and turned aside all 11 shots he saw in the third period. The veteran netminder hasn't been at his sharpest this month, posting a 2.70 GAA and .906 save percentage through 10 games in February, but the potent Vegas offense has still allowed him to rack up seven wins in that stretch. The Knights are in the hunt for the NHL's best record, but even so look for backup Max Lagace to get a bit more action down the stretch as the club tries to keep Fleury fresh for the playoffs.
