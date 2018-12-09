Fleury turned aside 20 of 25 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

The 34-year-old has been hot lately, winning eight of his last nine starts, but he came out flat Saturday afternoon and the Knights' offense couldn't bail him out. Fleury still has an 11-6-0 record and .913 save percentage over 17 outings since the beginning of November, and barring a serious injury he appears headed for his 10th career 30-win season.