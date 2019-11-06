Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Dazzles in ninth win
Fleury stopped 29 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
The veteran netminder came up with a number of big saves in the second and third periods, as Columbus pressed for an equalizer to no avail. Fleury is off to a strong start to the season, going 9-3-1 with a 2.40 GAA and .924 save percentage through 14 appearances.
