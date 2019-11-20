Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Defeats Maple Leafs
Fleury denied 31 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Fleury had multiple strong saves, including a third-period stunner on Nic Petan. Fleury's studly play kept the game close until the Golden Knights erupted for three goals in the final frame. The 34-year-old improved to 11-5-1 with a 2.49 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 18 appearances. Fleury appears to have rid himself of some struggles from earlier in November, which makes him a solid choice for fantasy owners whenever he starts.
