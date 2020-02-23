Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Defeats Panthers
Fleury turned aside 32 of 35 shots in a 5-3 win over the Panthers on Saturday.
Fleury is on a role again -- he's won four straight games with just eight goals allowed in that span. The 35-year-old improved to 25-14-5 with a 2.79 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 45 games this year. Malcolm Subban will likely get the start in Saturday's road game in Anaheim, but Fleury should get a crack at the Oilers on Wednesday.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Leads team out for warmups•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Ends Lightning's winning streak•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Guarding cage Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stingy in consecutive starts•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stopping pucks Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Posts 60th career shutout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.