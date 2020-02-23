Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Defeats Panthers

Fleury turned aside 32 of 35 shots in a 5-3 win over the Panthers on Saturday.

Fleury is on a role again -- he's won four straight games with just eight goals allowed in that span. The 35-year-old improved to 25-14-5 with a 2.79 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 45 games this year. Malcolm Subban will likely get the start in Saturday's road game in Anaheim, but Fleury should get a crack at the Oilers on Wednesday.