Fleury will patrol the blue paint for Thursday's clash with Winnipeg.

Fleury will face the difficult task of shutting down the Jets' high-powered offense that is scoring 3.24 goals per game. The Flower should benefit from a defensive core which is limiting opponents to an average of 30.3 shots -- fifth fewest in the league. Being the visiting netminder doesn't appear to affect Fleury, as he is 6-2-0 with a 1.37 GAA on the road this season.