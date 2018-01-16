Fleury will be the starting netminder for Tuesday night's road game against the Predators.

Fleury is putting up absurd numbers for the expansion Golden Knights this season, posting a .942 save percentage and 1.83 GAA in 13 appearances thus far. While the stats are certainly not an anomaly by any means, the reality is that Flower most likely won't be able to sustain them for the entire campaign and we may already be starting to see the downturn, as he allowed three goals in an overtime loss to Edmonton last time out. The Predators are averaging 3.47 home goals per game, so try to temper expectations for the veteran goalie here.