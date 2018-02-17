Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Defending net against Habs on Saturday
Fleury will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Canadiens, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
It may still be winter, but Flower's in full bloom with a spectacular 18-6-2 record, 2.03 GAA and .933 save percentage through 26 appearances -- those would be career-best ratios if he can sustain the lofty production, and now he'll face a Montreal team that reportedly will start Antti Niemi, a backup goalie who finally looks comfortable after 2017-18 stints with the Penguins and Panthers, respectively.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 28 saves in victory•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal against Edmonton•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Helps hand Chicago another loss•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Called upon for Tuesday start•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Plays terribly in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets nod at home•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...